Thursday is dedicated to thanking law enforcement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 is the day to honor those who serve justice to the community.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a day dedicated for the community to show their support for law enforcement. Although troopers, deputies, and officers put criminals away, that is not the only way they serve our community. Law enforcement patrols bike trails and roadways, provides security at popular events and more.

Tim R. Berry is the President of the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association and a retired police officer.

“Officers, that’s what they are, they are extension to our community. They are the folks who we call when we need assistance and they’re there. Very seldom can you go out in the city, and I’m out in the city every day, Very seldom do I go out and not see at least two or three police cars,” said Berry.

If you do see an officer out Thursday, be sure to thank them for their service.