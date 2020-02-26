Tickets on sale for Black History wax museum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The VA Medical Center in Beckley celebrated Black History Month Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Officials at the medical center partnered with the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre to preview a presentation being held at the theatre on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Wednesday’s preview was a sneak peak of a wax museum. The theme is “Down Memory Lane…” and brings to life lesser-known African American stories. Many people came to the VA to catch a glimpse, and Anessa Sherrod and Dr. Butler at the center said it was a nice surprise.

“It feels especially great to know that everybody that showed up here was not just of African American Heritage. It feels great to know that African American History is our history,” Butler said.

Tickets for the full show are $10.

