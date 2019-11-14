Tips for using space heaters this winter

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With cold weather making a comeback, using the proper heater can keep fires from starting in your home.

Often times, people buy space heaters too small for the room they want to heat up, and it is very possible for a space heater to overheat that way.

These little heaters use up a lot of electricity. Captain Mike Gunnoe with the Princeton Fire Department said plugging your heaters into smaller outlets can also be a hazard.

“Small, indoor, household extension cords aren’t heavy enough wiring to support the voltage or the ampridge of the heater and that can actually cause fires,” Gunnoe said.

Gunnoe added many fires start due to overusing those power strips.

