Tips on working from home during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stay-at-home order, people are having to work from home who usually would not. They are calling into their meetings or using apps like Skype to see their coworkers, but it is not so easy to work from home with all those distractions.

Zack Tanner has worked from home for almost a year now. He said it is not much different from the everyday desk job.

“It’s pretty nice. Definitely an adjustment for sure. You tend to get the hang of it cause you’re working on a computer most of the day,” said Tanner.

Except it does come with challenges. He said it is easy to get distracted.

“Not trying to entertain my dog or stuff like that when it wants attention, that type of stuff,” said Tanner.

Tanner has some tips for those just starting to work remotely. He said it is best to set up a spot that is just for work.

“My office corner here, it’s the only time sitting here is when I’m working here. Other than that I try not to go in here, in this room, at all,” said Tanner.

And when you clock out, make sure you leave work behind. If you are used to working in an office environment, you might actually miss the sound of your coworkers’ voices. Tanner said to stay focused, he plays music or a podcast in between phone calls.

“Honestly, keeping music going, that kind of helps a lot too, so you’re not zoning out and it cancels out the dead noise throughout the room,” explains Tanner.

Missing out on the social aspect of work can really take a toll on you, but stepping outside to get some fresh air may do the trick.

“I try to go out as much as I can after work. And just kind of mix it up. Either go outside, do some outdoor activities, that type of thing,” said Tanner.