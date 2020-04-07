Tips to cut down on number of grocery store trips

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Grocery stores are constantly filled with people shopping, but it is not something you should be doing often.

Pam Carter is the Marketing Manager for Grants Supermarket. He said it is best to go grocery shopping once every two weeks or once a week if you absolutely need to. She said to be sure you know what you are going shopping for.

“It’ll take a little planning and it’s recommended that you actually come to the store with a list and be willing to be a little bendable, flexible on that list,” Carter said.

Carter said this will limit your time in the store. That will help you and the store’s employees stay safe.