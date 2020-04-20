Tips to keep young kids engaged during the pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, children are on their screens way more than normal. If you have a younger child in your home, a local first grade teacher has some tips for you.

Ms. Haley Lewis, with Crescent Elementary, said it is best to do activities that keep kids learning without them knowing. Some examples are cooking, scavenger hunts, and science projects. Any activity that keeps them active is also good. She said it is important to practice basic skills like math and reading when they are not in school.

“We gotta keep their minds sharp and focused. Their little brains at this age are like sponges and will soak in so much information, and it’s important to keep those skills like reading and math sharp so that when it’s time for them to come back to school, it will be like they never left,” Lewis said.

Lewis also suggested getting creative with your resources to teach them those basic skills.