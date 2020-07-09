Tips to keep your kids safe from hot playground equipment

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days are getting hotter, and people are heading outside to take advantage of the Summer heat.

People may want to be prepared if they are bringing their child to a playground. Playground equipment is usually made of plastic or metal. With high temperatures, that equipment can get really hot and even cause burns to a child.

One local mom, Amanda Blackburn, had some good tips to keep her son safe.

“We always put our hand on the playground equipment first to make sure that it’s not too hot. We also always pack water with us and we don’t stay out here for long extended periods of time,” Blackburn said.