Tips to maintaining healthy eating this Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — If you are trying to keep your diet on track, you will want to balance your plate this Thanksgiving.

Nicole Coeburn is the owner of Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield and is known for her healthy lunch options. She suggests making Butternut squash soup or eating deviled eggs as an appetizer. For the main meal, take advantage of the healthy turkey, and maybe choose sweet potato and a green vegetable for your side. If you do not want to splurge on dessert, Coeburn said you can have warm cinnamon apples with whip cream as a healthy option.

“Just balance. You know you want to have your protein, you want to have your carb, you want to have your vegetable and you want to have something sweet. But I think the main thing is you can still eat healthy but also treat yourself. So don’t splurge too much and just balance your plate,” Coeburn said.

The key to maintaining your healthy eating habits this Thanksgiving is balance.

