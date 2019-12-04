Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Winter is right around the corner but its cold weather is officially here.

People are sure to crank up their heat which will raise their electricity bill. But you’ll want to make sure you have efficient doors and windows, to hopefully save some energy. Leeanna Burnette, the owner of Window World in Beckley, suggested having vinyl windows that have double panes. If you wave your hand over your window or door, and feel cold air, you will need to fix the seal or replace it.

“If you have single paned windows, then the air goes straight through. Double paned, it goes through the first and it gets trapped in between so it doesn’t go into your home,” Burnette said.

Efficient windows and doors will help you save money.

