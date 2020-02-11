Totally Glazed opens for donut lovers on Mercer Street

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Totally Glazed opened Tuesday, February 11, 2020 on 835 Mercer Street in Princeton. The shop actually sold out of donuts within the first hour of being open. It reopened later in the morning and then sold out for a second time.

Tiffany Freed was waiting in line at Totally Glazed for donuts and said it is clearly a necessity to have on Mercer Street.

“They’re doing so well, better than I think they thought they were going to do for sure. I think that’s a sign for all new Mercer Street businesses. Every time I go to a grand opening on Mercer street it’s, oh I didn’t expect to do this well, and I think now’s the time we need to start expecting that,” Freed said.

Steven Tomasik is the head pastry chef and manager at Totally Glazed. He said he is happy to be part of a revitalized Mercer Street.

“It doesn’t always have to be looked down upon, we have great career opportunities for people here, advancement opportunities and it’s kind of nice to be able to walk down Mercer Street and stop in and get a donut,” Tomasik explained.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.