Toys for Tots Drive under way throughout southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s the season of giving, and what better way to give back than put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas?

You can help out by donating a new and unused toy for this year’s Toys for Tots drive. Local Coordinator Jay Quesenberry said there is still a great need for this year.

Last year, volunteers distributed more than 18,000 donated toys to boys and girls throughout our communities. After much success in 2018, Quesenberry is hoping for an even better year.

“There are a lot of children in need. We want to make sure that any single child isn’t disappointed on Christmas morning,” Quesenberry said. “Our mission through the Marine Corps.’ Toys for Tots is a new unwrapped toy for deserving boys and girls and we don’t want to leave anybody out.”

If you want to contribute, there are various Toys for Tots donation boxes set up throughout southern West Virginia.

59 News will be participating in this year’s toy drive again! We will be collecting toys at WalMart’s in Lewisburg, Beckley and Fayetteville.

