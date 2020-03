SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — A tractor trailer is on fire on I-64 near mile marker 137, on the eastbound side.

Summers County dispatch said the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Dispatch said there are no injuries that they know of. They are unsure what caused the fire. There are no road closures.