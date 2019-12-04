Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to drug charges

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Route 60 in Smithers. After a search of the vehicle, a large amount of marijuana and cash was discovered.

The driver, Timothy Lee Brockman of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is awaiting arraignment at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.