Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to drug charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Route 60 in Smithers. After a search of the vehicle, a large amount of marijuana and cash was discovered.

The driver, Timothy Lee Brockman of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is awaiting arraignment at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News