Traffic stop in Raleigh County leads to Ohio man arrested on drug charge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — An Ohio Man is facing drug charges after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car.

After pulling over a SAAB vehicle in MacArthur, Raleigh County deputies further searched with a K-9. Packaged heroin totaling 10 grams and $1,100 cash were found.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Davis, of Ohio, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin. Both the vehicle and drugs were taken by deputies. Davis was booked into the Southern Regional Jail May 24, 2020 on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News