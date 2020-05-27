Traffic stop in Raleigh County leads to Ohio man arrested on drug charge

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — An Ohio Man is facing drug charges after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car.

After pulling over a SAAB vehicle in MacArthur, Raleigh County deputies further searched with a K-9. Packaged heroin totaling 10 grams and $1,100 cash were found.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Davis, of Ohio, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin. Both the vehicle and drugs were taken by deputies. Davis was booked into the Southern Regional Jail May 24, 2020 on a $50,000 bond.