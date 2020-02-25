Trial begins for woman accused of accidentally suffocating her daughter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 7, 2015, dispatchers received a call that a five-month-old baby girl was unconscious. That baby was Gracelynn Bennett and she would later be pronounced dead.

Ariel Bennett is standing trial for her daughter’s death, more than four years later. She allegedly rolled over her daughter and suffocated her, in what Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller called ‘a drunken stupor.’

“When her drunken mother laid on top of Gracelynn in such a manner, and for such a length of time, that baby Gracelynn couldn’t breathe,” Keller described.

Bennett was charged with child neglect resulting in death, among other charges. Keller argued Bennett did not do what was expected of her as a parent.

“Unreasonably failed to exercise even the minimum degree of care to assure baby Gracelynn’s health and safety,” Keller said.

Defense attorney, Sarah Smith, argued Bennett is a victim of addiction.

“We all know that addiction and substance abuse have our state in a strangle hold. These effects reach out, they reach far like tentacles through everything,” Smith said.

As part of the evidence presentation, Keller showed the jury pictures of the living conditions of the Bennett family.

“A residential landfill,” Keller said.

The trial will continue Wednesday with more witnesses.