Trick-or-treating canceled in Oceana

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Trick-or-treating is canceled in Oceana.

Oceana town councilmembers decided to cancel trick-or-treating this Halloween. They tentatively approved trick-or-treating times back in September, but they warned things could change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

According to councilmembers, there were several factors that went in to making this decision. They are worried about the increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. They also said the health department urged councilmembers to cancel. They fear more people would visit Oceana to trick-or-treat since surrounding municipalities canceled the tradition.

Councilmembers also encouraged people not to trick-or-treat on their own, and to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

