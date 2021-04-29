Troopers need help identifying larceny suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police need help identifying a larceny suspect.

Troopers said there was a theft at the Bridgeport Equipment warehouse in Beckley. They said the items stolen were impact wrenches and some ammunition. The items stolen totaled to $1,100. Troopers said the man in these photos is the person they believe committed the crime. They said the crime took place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police or leave an anonymous tip at (304) 256-6700.