UPDATE: Body of Missing Raleigh County woman found

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 UPDATE: State Troopers have confirmed the body of a missing Raleigh County woman was found on Thursday, Dec. 26. Patricia Pack’s body was discovered in a secluded wooded area near Coal City by a search party.

Investigators said they do not believe there was anything suspicious about Ms. Pack’s death. The body was sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy. They are looking to determine the cause of death.

6 p.m., December 23, 2019 LATEST: After searchers on Friday, December 20, 2019 returned empty handed — a group of locals resumed Monday morning, with a new strategy and expanded search area.

All family and friends of Patricia Pack want for Christmas is answers. Larry Wood is one of them.

“We’re going to do what we have to do because it’s a bad time of year to lose someone,” said Wood. “Especially with these circumstances, you just don’t know… I feel for the family.”

The situation growing more dire with each passing hour.

Monday, December 23, 2019 marks two weeks since the 69-year-old woman vanished. Her truck was found in a remote area of Raleigh County with her purse still inside.

With Christmas just two days away, Wood and a group of locals said they will stop at nothing to find her.

“We’ve expanded the search from the original area and we’re looking up the creeks right now as far as we can go,” Wood said. “We’re aware there was some high water at the time she was lost so we’re just going to eliminate the possibility that high water may have taken her down the creek.”

Wood knows the area well…unforgiving terrain, mines, and water. With boots, sticks, and ATVs Wood said the group needs to wade through the brush. He said so far the group eliminated at least one mile of the creek area.

“Along the bank areas… we’ve eliminated a lot of the wooded areas and areas like that but all we can do is continue to move and keep searching,” said Wood.

The group told 59News they are thankful for the West Virginia State Police and their continued effort in the search.

There are still no leads at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at (304) 256-6700.

December 20, 2019 6 p.m. UPDATE: Family, friends, and community members joined state troopers to search for 69-year-old Patricia Pack Friday morning.

The searched started in the Lillybrook area of Raleigh County. Larry Wood is a member of the community. He helped organize everyone into groups.

“We’ve got the helicopter in here today. We’ve got a lot of good search teams, we have some good dogs in here that are going to be searching. Hopefully we can find something,” Wood said.

People searched both on foot and on ATVs. Wood also launched his drone at one point to help capture anything he could from the air.

Trooper First Class C.A. Dunn said they want to give the family and the community closure for Christmas.

“I couldn’t imagine what this family’s going through. It’s one thing, your mind’s going to be constantly wondering, where’s mom? Where’s grandma? Where’s my aunt? We’re doing everything we can physically do and hopefully we can find some sort of closure for this,” Dunn said.

December 19, 2019 11:40 a.m. UPDATE: Concern family and friends are organizing a search party on Friday, Dec. 20,2019 at 9 a.m. in search of Patricia Pack.

Ms. Pack was reported missing on Dec. 9, 2019 around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the Coal City/Lillybrook area in Raleigh County.

If you would like to volunteer in the search party, they will be meeting at the intersection between Coal City Rd. and Hamrick Ln.

ORIGINAL STORY — 4 p.m., Dec. 12, 2019 West Virginia State Troopers are searching for a missing woman.

Patricia Pack has been missing since Monday, December 9, 2019. She was last seen in the Coal City/Lillybrook area of Raleigh County at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Pack is 69-years-old. Her red Ford Ranger was found in the Lillybrook area.

