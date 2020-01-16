TSA: Guns found at WV airports nearly doubled in 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration said the number of guns found at West Virginia airports nearly doubled last year.

The agency on Wednesday said officers stopped 18 firearms at airport checkpoints last year, up from 10 guns in 2018.

Travelers can be criminally charged or face civil penalties from the TSA for bringing guns to airport checkpoints. Firearm permit holders can put their guns in checked bags if they follow TSA guidelines.

Nationally, the TSA found more than 4,000 firearms at airport checkpoints last year, which amounted to about 12 per day. Nearly all the firearms were loaded.

