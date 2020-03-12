Two dead after shooting in Mercer County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came at 6:33 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 for shots fired near Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Lashmeet area.

Joe Parks, Chief Deputy for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed two people were dead when deputies arrived on scene. Princeton Rescue Squad also responded.

Further details, including possible suspects and motives, are unknown at this time.

Deputies are still on scene.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition"

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"

Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor"

WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News