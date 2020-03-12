Two dead after shooting in Mercer County

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came at 6:33 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 for shots fired near Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Lashmeet area.

Joe Parks, Chief Deputy for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed two people were dead when deputies arrived on scene. Princeton Rescue Squad also responded.

Further details, including possible suspects and motives, are unknown at this time.

Deputies are still on scene.

