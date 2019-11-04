Two Mercer County students recognized for their commitment to fire safety

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Ethan Smith and Sammy Butler were presented an award from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal on Monday, November 4, at Athens Elementary school.

The two students entered a poster contest about fire safety. They won awards for their artistic abilities, and the message their piece portrayed. A student from Athens Elementary School has won for the past four years.

Deborah Akers, the Superintendent of Mercer County Schools, said she is very proud of the two boys.

“Well, it means that we take it very seriously and our teachers emphasize safety and talk about it. This contest is one way to keep it in kids’ minds. We’re really pleased that we’ve had winners that many times,” she said.

The student’s posters will be in an upcoming calendar from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal as part of the award.