Two new prosecutors get to work in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Benjamin Hatfield was sworn in as Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney on Jan. 4, 2021 and he wasted no time getting to work.

Hatfield worked on the back log of cases, starting with 619 indicted felony cases. His office already brought that number down to around 560. It was one if his first goals in office and now he has two more prosecutors to help continue that work.

“My office, for the first time since I took over January the 4th, will be at full staff. That’s going to be a great asset to not have other prosecutors picking up slack. Now we have two very experienced individuals coming in,” said Hatfield.

Leigh Leffler and Tom Truman were approved by the Raleigh County Commission and sworn in by Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Hatfield told 59 News when he was first sworn into office, he wanted to focus on child abuse and neglect cases. Leffler has experience working as a guardian ad litem, helping children. Now, she will continue that specialty in the prosecutor’s office.

“The experience having represented children and understanding how it can be complex in homes and the need to find solutions for them, to get children back in the home is very important,” Leffler said.

Truman has more than 28 years experience as a prosecutor, and served Raleigh County for many years in that role. He said he cannot wait to get back to work.

“I absolutely think this is what I was put on earth to do,” Truman said.