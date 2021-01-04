Unemployment and taxes: What you need to know when you file your 2020 return

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many people were laid off from their jobs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means a lot of people filed for unemployment benefits at one point or another. Tax Accountant Tony Martin said anyone who filed for unemployment this year needs to be careful when doing their taxes.

There is a form that needs to be filled out, no matter how long you were on unemployment. Martin said you will receive the form from the state that you got benefits from.

“If there is any part of the year that you received unemployment benefits, of course that’s a tax form that you’ll want to wait on before you begin the process of filing your tax return. Because those unemployment benefits could potentially be taxable,” Martin said.

Martin said the IRS usually starts accepting tax returns by the third week of January. Tax day this year is April 15, 2021.