United Way of Southern West Virginia holds second annual Safe & Social Golf Scramble

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One organization is swinging for a good cause!

The United Way of Southern West Virginia will host its second annual Safe & Social Golf Scramble. The event will be held at the Historic Black Knight on Friday, May 14, 2021. This is a fundraiser for the United way, and all the proceeds help people in the local community.

Trena Dacal is the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“We’ve kind of gone back to our roots and gone to more small scale fundraising, in regard to COVID, but it’s a great time at Historic Black Knight and we’re looking forward to it,” Dacal said.

There will be two tee times, 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per person. For more information, you can visit their website.