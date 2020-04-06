UPDATE: Raleigh County BOE makes adjustments during school closings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators are working to figure out the unanswered questions surrounding school closings.

Governor Jim Justice announced schools will be closed until April 30, 2020. David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, said they are working on a different grading system for elementary students. They are planning for school to be out for the rest of the year, just in case that announcement is made.

As for graduation, Price said they are still working on a plan.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to help our students improve and move forward. As far as graduation goes, a lot of that is still up in the air on what those ceremonies will look like. There’s still no answers for that,” Price said.

Grades students received from March 13 will not go any lower. They are receiving attendance credit for their work from their teachers.