Upshur County schools prepare to offer meals for students through summer

BUCKHANNON, WV (WBOY) – In March, teachers and staff members at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School began their efforts to keep students fed during what was expected to be a more temporary school closure.

But, that was a month-and-a-half ago, and with the school year almost over, schools around the area, including Upshur County, are looking ahead to what comes next.

“We’re getting ready to continue doing that same sort of feeding program in the summer time. We’re working with our child nutrition director, Cynthia Nesselroade, to develop a plan with our leadership in the community and at the school level,” said Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus.

That means following a mandate from the governor to ensure that families are provided with meal boxes for their kids through the summer, as well. Stankus and Nesselroade said, in the past, other community organizations have filled that need, but now the school is taking over.

“We just want to do the best that we can because we know that the more children have nutritious meals, their brains are working better. Everything’s going better. It’s a stressful time. This is a stressful time for a lot of families, and this is one less thing that they have to worry about,” said Nesselroade.

The program in Upshur County has been popular so far, so Nesselroade said they hope to maintain the system they currently have in place and ensure that kids’ brains and bodies are ready to return to school in August, if possible.

“The people of the county seem very pleased with what we’re doing, and our goal is just to keep feeding the families that I’m sure need it,” said Nesselroade.