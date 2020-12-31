USPS expects rush due to holiday returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People shopped online this year more than any other year.
United States Postal Workers were swamped with packages on the weeks leading up to Christmas. But more online shopping, means more returns through mail. Now, USPS workers prepare for another big wave of packages.
Tad Kelley, a representative with USPS Corporate Communications, said in a statement:
We are accepting all volumes being presented to us, which adds to the challenge of the workload. Our entire Operations team, from collections to processing to delivery, worked throughout this past weekend and continues to work around the clock to address the historic volume, which includes returns.Tad Kelley, USPS Corporate Communications.