Victims of Ghent explosion honored with memorial

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thirteen years ago on Jan. 30, 2007, an explosion turned the town of Ghent upside down. The explosion killed five people and injured many others.

It took some time to get a memorial in their honor. But two years ago, a memorial was built where the explosion happened. Now, they place flowers every year in honor of their loved ones on the anniversary.

Hazel Burroughs is the wife of Fred Burroughs, one of the victims of the explosion.

“We can go there and sit and remember. It’s not really a day we want to remember. But that’s the last place our loved ones were,” Burroughs said.

The memorial features the name and pictures of all the loved ones lost.