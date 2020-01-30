Victims of Ghent explosion honored with memorial

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thirteen years ago on Jan. 30, 2007, an explosion turned the town of Ghent upside down. The explosion killed five people and injured many others.

It took some time to get a memorial in their honor. But two years ago, a memorial was built where the explosion happened. Now, they place flowers every year in honor of their loved ones on the anniversary.

Hazel Burroughs is the wife of Fred Burroughs, one of the victims of the explosion.

“We can go there and sit and remember. It’s not really a day we want to remember. But that’s the last place our loved ones were,” Burroughs said.

The memorial features the name and pictures of all the loved ones lost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News