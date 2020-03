WELCH, WV (WVNS) -- Inmates and staff at Stevens Correctional Center were without running water for the last few days. This prompted friends, family, and neighbors to speak up about it. Hailey Parsons, a McDowell County resident, said it was concerning to hear about it from the outside.

"It's hard having a loved one incarcerated and they call and you can hear how distressed they are because they have no water to cook with, no water to shower or brush their teeth and even go to the restroom to relieve themselves to flush the commodes," Parsons said.