Volunteer fire departments enhance equipment procedures, apply social distancing guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Volunteer firefighters already battle blazes and other emergencies, but a new enemy in the novel coronavirus is changing how they respond to calls.

For Lt. Meredith Gray of the Ansted Volunteer Fire Department, she and her fellow firefighters do not know what they are up against with COVID-19.

On any call, the department sends their officer in charge to the scene and assess any patients to see if firefighters need additional personal protective equipment.

Gray said in addition to their breathing apparatuses, they have both N95 and surgical masks provided by FEMA on hand for more protection.

“We’re definitely trying to protect us first,” Lt. Gray said. “We have an outbreak at our station, you could lose that fire and emergency response.”

As for social distancing, Gray said the station is off limits to firefighters unless they get a call or they have permission from their lieutenant. The department also reduced how many firefighters sit together in one fire engine in order to abide by those guidelines.