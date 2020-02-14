Volunteer firefighter runs for Summers County Sheriff

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) — Another man is running for Summers County Sheriff.

Ron Cantley is running for the position as a democrat. He was born and raised in Forest Hill. Now he volunteers as a fire chaplan for Forest Hill’s department.

“I would love to make a difference in this county. I love it here and want to stay here. I’m the type of person that just wants to make things better and that’s why I’m running,” Cantley said.

If elected, Cantley said hopes to work on active shooter training with schools and churches in the area.

