Volunteers help clean up Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant gives back by cleaning up the city of Beckley!

Poncho and Lefty’s holds a volunteer trash pick up every Sunday. On Feb. 23, 2020 they teamed up with the Piney Creek Watershed Association. Volunteers came together and clean up different parts of town each week and enjoy some tacos afterwards.

Corey Lilly is the executive director of Piney Creek Watershed Association and holds a clean up once every month.

“I want to bring together a community that wants to take care of the creek and provide a social outing to come out, pick up trash, hang out afterwards and make a difference on a beautiful day like this,” Lilly said.

They filled about 800 bags of trash so far. If interested, you can visit the Piney Creek’s website or contact Poncho and Lefty’s.