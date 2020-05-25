Volunteers place American flags in front of Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — American flags filled the yard of the Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum.

Volunteer Gary Parker and County Commissioner Ron Hedrick put out Memorial Day Flags to honor soldiers who lost their lives. The flags were purchased by family members during the museum’s Veteran’s Day celebration. Because of COVID-19 concerns, they were not able to hold any events, so they repurposed the flags for this holiday.

“We wanted to do something to show the community that we’re still here, the museum is still active. It’s going to open up in June. The flags were just a good gesture to put them out and honor those on memorial day who have passed,” Hedrick said.

The museum typically opens up Memorial Day weekend. Because of COVID-19, they will not open until June.