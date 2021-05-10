Volunteers still needed for Raleigh County Free Naloxone Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers are still needed to help community members become lifesavers.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will host Save a Life, Free Naloxone day on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

They will train people on how to use Naloxone for people experiencing an overdose. LeAndrea Young is a Peer Recovery Coach, and a volunteer with the coalition, said they are still accepting volunteers and need the community’s help.

“They get the opportunity to give someone a chance to recover. The overdose rates are super high. With the pandemic and the overdoses being as high as they are, this is something that’s very important to our community. We can’t change the numbers but we can give the opportunity to recover. If you’re dead, you can’t recover, you won’t get the chance again,” Young said.

There will be five different locations in Raleigh County. Those include 3rd Avenue in Beckley, ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic in Beckley, Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, Kroger parking lot in Beaver, and the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

To sign up as a volunteer, you can message the coalition on their Facebook page.