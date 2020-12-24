Volunteers trying to keep Mercer clean

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People are picking up trash to keep Mercer County clean. Volunteers gathered on Courthouse Road to pick up litter along the roadway Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, said picking up litter is an easy way to take care of your city. He said each year they team up to clean up the county, and this year is no different.

Puckett said anyone can participate and it doesn’t have to be with the volunteer group.
He said it just takes a few people to make the world and Mercer County a better place.

