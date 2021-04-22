Volunteers will hold food box distribution in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers in Raleigh County continue to feed those in need.

The Beckley Housing Authority and Save the Children food bank will hold another food box pickup on Friday, April 23, 2021. The distribution will be held at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be one box per family, with a limit of two boxes per car.

Ron Hedrick is a volunteer who helps bring these events to Raleigh County.

“This need is here in this community and we are going to keep providing it. If this pandemic has done one thing it’s brought people together and have people coming out and helping other families. This is what its all about,” Hedrick said.

Everyone is welcome to come, with no income requirements. The 1,200 boxes will be full of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.