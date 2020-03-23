Waived GPA requirement for state scholarship and grant

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Because of COVID-19 concerns, college students had to transition to online classes. But the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission wants to take some pressure off their shoulders.

The Commission suspended the GPA requirement for the renewal of the West Virginia Promise Scholarship and the higher education grant. The commission made the change with the consideration that not all students will succeed using online platforms.

Tammy Brown is the Financial Aid Director at Concord University. She said is hopeful this change will help her students.

“It just allows them to have a little more ease knowing that the state is going to renew their scholarship regardless of whether they have that GPA. That way they know that they will be able to afford to come back next semester, in the fall,” Brown said.

Students may also have jobs on campus, adding even more financial burden with campus being closed. The commission also extended the FAFSA application from April 15 to May 15, 2020.

