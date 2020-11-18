Walmart stretches Black Friday sales across three days to reduce crowds

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is soon and for most people, thanksgiving night marks the kick off for holiday shopping. But things will look different this year for Black Friday shopping, due to the pandemic.

A Walmart representative told 59 News that Walmart will be closed for all of Thanksgiving day, which is different than years past.

Instead of having all the best Black Friday Deals in one day, Walmart will be spreading them out across three days. They hope this will limit crowds and lines, and keep people safe. There will be Black Friday Deals from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said. “I’m really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door.”

Walmart also suggests participating in online shopping and their curbside pick-up options.