Water loss issues, low tank levels lead to boil advisory for Pocahontas area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS) — A Tazewell County town and its surrounding area are under a boil water advisory due to issues with their system.

On their website, the Tazewell County Public Service Authority announced Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 that customers in the Town of Pocahontas and surrounding areas are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

The PSA said the advisory is due to low water tank levels, which led to area customers in the higher elevations experiencing water loss. Personnel are working around the clock to stabilize water pressure for the Pocahontas Water System.

Affected customers are advised to bring their water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking or hygiene.

Bottled water is also available at the Pocahontas Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News