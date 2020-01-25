Water loss issues, low tank levels lead to boil advisory for Pocahontas area

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS) — A Tazewell County town and its surrounding area are under a boil water advisory due to issues with their system.

On their website, the Tazewell County Public Service Authority announced Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 that customers in the Town of Pocahontas and surrounding areas are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

The PSA said the advisory is due to low water tank levels, which led to area customers in the higher elevations experiencing water loss. Personnel are working around the clock to stabilize water pressure for the Pocahontas Water System.

Affected customers are advised to bring their water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking or hygiene.

Bottled water is also available at the Pocahontas Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.