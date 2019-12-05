“Well I’ll be” celebrates Christmas with carols and gifts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH celebrated with there “Well I’ll be” guests Wednesday, December 4.

The hospital held a Christmas party today as part of their senior education program. Senior citizens listened to Christmas stories and heard Christmas carols from the Greater Beckley Christian School choir. There was plenty of prize giveaways as well.

Jeri Knowlton is the West Virginia area marketing manager for ARH.

“It’s important to us that we share with them parts of Christmas that are memorable for them. Whether it’s the Christmas carols or the children singing, and singing songs that they came up with, enjoying songs they came up with. That’s all part of it. Just having a really good time,” said Knowlton.

People who attended also brought canned goods and non perishables to be donated to Pine Haven.