West Virginia DHHR orders mandatory electronic reports of COVID-19 tests from labs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is enhancing the state’s grasp on COVID-19 testing.

The department’s Bureau for Public Health filed an order, requiring laboratories to provide immediate real time electronic reports of COVID-19 tests to the bureau and to the local health department. Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said the order applies to both antibody or virus detection tests, no matter if they are positive or negative.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs,” Slemp said. “[It will] help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia.”

The order also required each laboratory to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The requirement is in effect by April 21. Testing may continue during the registration process.

The DHHR said all health care providers should utilize labs using electronic reporting to the greatest extent practicable.