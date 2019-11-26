West Virginia fire chief charged with burning down cabin

BUCKHANNON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia fire chief is accused of setting fire to a cabin and then lying about it.

The Inter-Mountain reports Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jamie Pugh was charged after West Virginia Division of Natural Resources investigators reviewed video footage from cabin security cameras.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30 video, Pugh can be seen exiting his vehicle and “approximately 16 seconds later” smoke can be seen.

When confronted, Pugh first claimed his vehicle started the fire. Then he said kids were playing nearby the already burning house. Later, Pugh admitted he started the fire with a lighter “for unknown reasons.”

Pugh is charged with setting fire to the lands of another. He did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday requesting comment.

