West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will hold Holiday Expo

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is holding a shopping expo Saturday, November 9, as a fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Campus Alumni Center from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be local vendors and boutiques for holiday shopping.

Joyce Martin is the Char of WVSOM staff. She said she is excited for the event.

“The main reason to hold events like this for the public to know of supporting local businesses and small businesses, and it gives us an opportunity to get our holiday shopping done early. And the funds that we raise with the vendor fees, we use use those to support local events,” Martin said.

This is a free event to the public. All proceeds will help the school contribute to community events.

