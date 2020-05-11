West Virginia State University offering weather data collection program

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) — West Virginia State University Extension Service is offering a video conference presentation on its weather data collection program this week. The goal is to have landowners from each West Virginia county participating in data collection.

The university says those interested will receive a free weather station for data collection. Participants will learn how to collect data from their county.

The session will be conducted in conjunction with the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station and will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. It is free.

More information and registration are available on the West Virginia State University Extension Service website.

