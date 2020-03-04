Westside students to build, launch model rockets

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — The Westside Future Leaders Program will get the opportunity to build and launch model rockets.

This opportunity was made possible by Communities in Schools. The organization offered to provide funding in the form of incentive money for teaching an anti-drug program in the school.

Ashton Brown is a sophomore at Westside High School. She said she is excited to launch the rockets.

“Oh I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’m not supposed to be here that day, but I’m definitely coming in for that class,” Brown explained.

The program ordered 24 rockets, with three engines each to allow every student to do multiple launches.