What not to put in your garbage disposal after Christmas dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As you are entertaining guests this holiday, you may want to be cautious of what you put in your garbage disposal.

Jerry Smales, with Mountaineer Plumbing, said garbage disposal problems are one of the more popular calls they receive during the holiday season. He suggested never putting sticky substances down your garbage disposal, such as mashed potatoes and pasta. Any hard substance like bones, pebbles, and fruit pits will cause the blades to stop moving.

Hot water can cause defects in the disposal. Smales said greasy food should be thrown in the trash and not put down the disposal.

“The oil and grease will clog up your disposal unit and also clog up your pipe as well,” Smales said.

If you are having garbage disposal problems, check for a reset button underneath the chamber.

Trending Stories

