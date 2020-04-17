Wheeling Hospital doctor hopes plasma therapy will work against COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — Plasma therapy is using a patient’s blood that has antibodies in it to give to someone currently suffering from the disease. It’s an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from a person who has recovered.

Dr. Clark Milton, Chairman of the Infection Control Committee of Wheeling Hospital, is hopeful that it will be useful. Right now he says it’s being tried at the Mao Clinic on some patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19.

He says it’s not for the general public yet, and not in the local area.

I don’t believe there’s enough plasma around because we haven’t had enough patients to recover. But I believe the American Red Cross is going to begin to try to get blood donations from those that have recovered so that we can get more of this available and see if convanescent plasma and its antibodies may be useful. So there’s no data to support it, but it does make sense DR. CLARK MILTON, DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE HEALTH, WHEELING HOSPITAL

Dr. Milton says it was used in the late 19th century for measles. In recent years, it was used against SARS and MERS, both cousins of COVID-19.