Wildfires tear through forest in Smoke Hole

SMOKE HOLE, WV (AP) — Authorities say wildfires in West Virginia have burned about 2,000 acres of forestland in Grant and Pendleton Counties.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police says the fires started early Thursday morning in Smoke Hole.

Officials have evacuated hunters and are telling people to stay away from the area until further notice.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

