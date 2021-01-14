Will the State Fair of West Virginia happen in 2021? Organizers hope so

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The state fairgrounds were not as busy as usual in 2020, but state fair organizers are hopeful for better days ahead. Preparations are already in the works to safely host the 10-day event in 2021.

Carnival rides, food vendors, and livestock will fill the fairgrounds August 12-21, 2021.

Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO, said they are prepared to change plans because of COVID-19. They came up with a COVID-19 plan from 2020’s fair, before they decided to cancel. However, they must start preparing now to give vendors enough time.

“We’re planning a fair. We have no idea what the next few months are going to bring, like we learned in 2020. But our job right now is to go ahead and plan a full scale fair. It’s easier to plan it full size and then cut back from there. And we will always take advice from the local and state health officials,” Collins said.

Collins said this year’s concert line up is the best yet. If they need to cancel, they will announce the changes by June of 2021.