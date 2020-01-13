Winter months increase risk of fires

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although the air is colder, your house may be at risk for getting too hot to handle.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, half of all home heating fires occur in the months December, January, February.

People tend to heat their homes, sometimes in dangerous ways, putting them at risk for a house fire. It is best to use electrical heat in your home, or another safe heat source. A qualified professional should also clean and inspect vents every year.

Michael Segars is a firefighter with Beckley Fire Department.

“Well, fire is dangerous all times of year. But they are kind of more prevalent in the winter time. Because people tend to go outside their normal everyday things and try things that are unsafe to heat their homes and to escape from the cold in general,” Segars said.

There should also only be one heat source plugged into an outlet at a time.

